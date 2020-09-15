Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,768 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Alphabet worth $1,943,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 203,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,613,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Allen Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,519.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,550.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,394.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1,033.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

