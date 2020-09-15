Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 66.0% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,519.28. 1,692,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,942. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,549.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,394.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.