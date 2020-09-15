Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Carve CapitalAB’s Largest Position

Carve CapitalAB lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 49.9% of Carve CapitalAB’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Carve CapitalAB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,508.83. 2,130,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,182. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,548.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

