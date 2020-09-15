Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,519.28. 1,692,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,942. The company has a market cap of $1,034.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,549.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,394.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 17,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,548,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

