Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,583 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

MO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. 10,154,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,096. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.