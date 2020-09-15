America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Up 7.7%

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.50. 5,431,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,337,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 97,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 217,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

