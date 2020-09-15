Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,551 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Amgen worth $660,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,943. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.82. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

