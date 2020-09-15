Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) were up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 3,784,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,458,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $536.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,449,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.