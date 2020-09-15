Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.95 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.67 billion to $15.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $16.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after buying an additional 120,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 260,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $4,435,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,784. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

