Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.83. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.53.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 63,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

