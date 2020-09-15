Analysts Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after buying an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,107,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,849. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

