Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $10.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $41.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.70 billion to $42.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.81 billion to $45.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after acquiring an additional 129,150 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 160.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,486,000 after acquiring an additional 392,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 954.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 217,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 834.7% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 50,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.59. 172,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,394,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

