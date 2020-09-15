ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 131,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 65,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 364,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 4.91% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.