Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 42.40 ($0.55) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,979.80 ($25.87). The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,885. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,887.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,682.55. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($24.04) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($3,053.44). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 150 shares of company stock valued at $277,859.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

