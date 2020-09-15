Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading Up 13.9%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s share price was up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 390,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 703,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGTC shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

The stock has a market cap of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

