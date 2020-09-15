AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.93 Million

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce sales of $700.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.43 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $701.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after purchasing an additional 532,875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $119.02. 3,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,870. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

