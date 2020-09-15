ATLANT Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $179.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.04301878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.