ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $53.25. Approximately 124,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 51,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of -191.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.94 million. Research analysts forecast that ATN International Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $31,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $253,578 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ATN International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ATN International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

