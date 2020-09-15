ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $53.25. Approximately 124,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 51,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.
ATNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of -191.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.
In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $31,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $253,578 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ATN International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ATN International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.
About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.
