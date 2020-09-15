Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCEL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

BCEL stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 244,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,374. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $224,237.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $224,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,285 shares of company stock worth $1,076,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 26,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.