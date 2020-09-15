Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCEL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $224,237.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $224,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,285 shares of company stock worth $1,076,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 26,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
