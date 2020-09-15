AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,947 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 386,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,706,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,544,281. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.