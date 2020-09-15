aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Trading Up 9%

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) were up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 81,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 216,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright raised aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $29,112.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,042.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,132.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,560 shares of company stock worth $38,973 over the last three months. 9.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

