Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,784.59. The stock had a trading volume of 375,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,888. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,796.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,602.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

