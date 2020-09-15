Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.7% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 800.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 183.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

