Auxier Asset Management Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.32. 15,186,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,749,182. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

