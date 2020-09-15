Auxier Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,435. The firm has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

