Auxier Asset Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.14. 25,844,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,544,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $207.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

