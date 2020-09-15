Auxier Asset Management Has $1.41 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

ADP traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

