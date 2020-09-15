Auxier Asset Management Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,911,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.