Auxier Asset Management Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. 2,438,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,829. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.