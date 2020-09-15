Auxier Asset Management Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 80.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,569,000 after buying an additional 529,422 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Unilever by 143.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 698,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 411,747 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

