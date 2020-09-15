Auxier Asset Management Has $5.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,508.83. 2,070,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,182. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,026.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,548.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,392.60. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

