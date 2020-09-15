Auxier Asset Management Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.96. 4,114,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,249. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

