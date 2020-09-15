Auxier Asset Management Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.16. 8,134,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

