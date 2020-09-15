Auxier Asset Management Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $444,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 17,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,508.83. 2,070,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,548.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,392.60. The company has a market cap of $1,026.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

