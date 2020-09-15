Auxier Asset Management Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $792,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,011,000 after buying an additional 604,910 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,269,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

ZBH stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $140.59. 811,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,566. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

