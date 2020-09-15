Auxier Asset Management Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after buying an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after buying an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after buying an additional 211,078 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $32.74. 4,767,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,380. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 326.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

