Auxier Asset Management Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

RTX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,433,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655,766. The company has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

