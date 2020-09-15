Auxier Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,798,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,535,258. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

