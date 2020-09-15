Auxier Asset Management Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,979,000 after acquiring an additional 132,684 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 18.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the software company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.91. 4,059,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.26. The stock has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.86.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.