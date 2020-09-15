Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,225 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $84.16. 8,134,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

