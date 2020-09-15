Auxier Asset Management Sells 2,425 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Cerner makes up 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $81,054,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 451.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 13,760.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after buying an additional 812,166 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cerner by 107.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 698,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,418. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

