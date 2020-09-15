Auxier Asset Management Sells 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $3.79 on Monday, reaching $342.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

