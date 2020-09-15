Auxier Asset Management Sells 435 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.62. 2,073,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.