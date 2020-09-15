Auxier Asset Management Sells 460 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. 47,584,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,809,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

