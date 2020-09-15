Auxier Asset Management Sells 8,620 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for about 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

BP stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $19.84. 9,713,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,294,979. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

