Avast’s (AVST) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Avast from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 648 ($8.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 540.67 ($7.06).

LON AVST traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 529 ($6.91). 1,907,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

