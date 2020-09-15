Aventus (AVT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $29,043.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.04305110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009223 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

