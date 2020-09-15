AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Up 6.2%

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.31. 252,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 352,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

The company has a market cap of $217.69 million, a PE ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

