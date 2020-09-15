AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading 6.9% Higher

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. 90,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 402,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

