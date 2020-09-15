Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,037 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ball by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 119,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,600. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $84.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

